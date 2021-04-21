Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.34, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS.

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $382.15. 13,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,625. The company has a market capitalization of $93.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $386.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.25%.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stephens cut their target price on Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus raised their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.24.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

