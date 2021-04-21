North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $2.14 Million Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 313,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,061,000 after acquiring an additional 89,221 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,291,000 after acquiring an additional 47,430 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,654,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,307,000. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,548,000.

Shares of VHT opened at $237.55 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $182.13 and a 52 week high of $238.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.74.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

