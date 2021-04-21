Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Lowers Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,485 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WM stock traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $135.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,857. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.13 and a 52 week high of $135.59. The company has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 52.27%.

Several research firms recently commented on WM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.58.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.