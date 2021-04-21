Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.12. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $1,928,624.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

