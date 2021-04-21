Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Position Boosted by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 6,162.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $221,193.75. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,329,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,039 shares of company stock worth $1,951,172. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRSK traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.27. 4,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,375. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 59.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $144.55 and a one year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.91.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

