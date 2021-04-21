iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Holdings Reduced by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 96.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,053 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,399,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 92.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 17,853 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after acquiring an additional 35,259 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,686,000. Finally, Grace Capital boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 436.0% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $117.22. The company had a trading volume of 15,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,186. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.85. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $118.13.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

