RFG Advisory LLC Has $3.32 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,495 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 31,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 22,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.04. 370,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,896,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.01. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

