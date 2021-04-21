RFG Advisory LLC Buys 2,990 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.12. The stock had a trading volume of 17,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,371. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.37. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $47.56.

