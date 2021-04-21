Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Holdings Raised by Aspireon Wealth Advisors

Aspireon Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 552.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 4.3% of Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Aspireon Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGLT traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $84.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,753. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.32 and a 12-month high of $104.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

