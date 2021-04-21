Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Reaches New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $161.97 and last traded at $161.97, with a volume of 15372 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.68.

The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NDAQ. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.91.

In other Nasdaq news, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $287,688.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $144,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

About Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

