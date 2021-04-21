Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.5% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 32.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ opened at $166.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $438.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several brokerages have commented on JNJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.29.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

