MahaDAO Market Capitalization Hits $10.68 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. In the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MahaDAO has a market cap of $10.68 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for $7.65 or 0.00013612 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MahaDAO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00063053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.54 or 0.00276710 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $576.86 or 0.01026213 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00024825 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.01 or 0.00654680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,150.42 or 0.99890274 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,893 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,313 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MAHAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MahaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MahaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.