Sociall (SCL) Hits One Day Volume of $577.00

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Sociall has a total market cap of $561,517.60 and $577.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sociall coin can currently be bought for about $0.0336 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sociall has traded 33.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00067983 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00020631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.22 or 0.00094675 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $376.66 or 0.00670074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00050459 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,889.91 or 0.06920049 BTC.

Sociall Profile

Sociall is a coin. It was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 coins. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sociall is sociall.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sociall is a social network. All data and uploads will exist on the blockchain instead of centralized servers. Sociall is a platform that allows users to communicate with friends and family while providing security and privacy. By decentralizing and encrypting all data and uploads, Sociall hopes to eliminate all invasion of privacy that large corporations are currently performing. End-to-end message encryption ensures only the user and the person communicating with the user, can read what is sent, and nobody in between, not even Sociall. The network will Sociallits very own native cryptocurrency to be used for all purchases, called Sociall. SCL can be used to buy goods and services from other users, purchase ad spaces from the integrated ad platform, donate to crowdfunding campaigns, and much more. “

Buying and Selling Sociall

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

