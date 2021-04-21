Endor Protocol Trading 2.7% Higher This Week (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 23.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 21st. In the last week, Endor Protocol has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0615 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $90.37 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $318.39 or 0.00566401 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.83 or 0.00246978 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006154 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003739 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00029356 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,902.84 or 0.03385113 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,045,298 coins. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

