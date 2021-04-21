R. R. Donnelley & Sons Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RRD)

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 8,408 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 520% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,356 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 830,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,235 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 47,642 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

Get R. R. Donnelley & Sons alerts:

RRD stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.47. The stock had a trading volume of 22,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,292. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $5.30. The stock has a market cap of $394.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.60.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.50. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. R. R. Donnelley & Sons’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.