Traders Purchase Large Volume of 22nd Century Group Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 9,578 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 80% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,321 call options.

In other 22nd Century Group news, Director Roger D. O’brien bought 52,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $149,864.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,223 shares in the company, valued at $512,577.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Mish bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $48,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 715,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in 22nd Century Group by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 67,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 36,635 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in 22nd Century Group by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 329,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 190,098 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in 22nd Century Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in 22nd Century Group by 378.2% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after buying an additional 45,385 shares in the last quarter.

XXII stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.07. 323,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,527,949. 22nd Century Group has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands.

