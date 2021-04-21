Barnett & Company Inc. Trims Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Barnett & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

In other Henry Schein news, Director Deborah Derby acquired 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HSIC stock traded up $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $71.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.83 and a 1 year high of $74.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.51.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.17.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.