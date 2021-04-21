Barnett & Company Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Barnett & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services makes up approximately 1.3% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,465 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,167,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,254,000 after purchasing an additional 102,054 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,328,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,328,000 after acquiring an additional 25,749 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,545,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,536,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,637,000 after acquiring an additional 98,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

NYSE DFS traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,019. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $104.49. The firm has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.