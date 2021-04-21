Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock Position Lifted by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the quarter. Unum Group accounts for approximately 2.0% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Barnett & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Unum Group worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at $6,135,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Unum Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 366,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Unum Group by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 185,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 33,637 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Unum Group by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 85,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 55,492 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,242,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

UNM traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.56. 10,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,833. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $30.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In other Unum Group news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $672,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,821 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

