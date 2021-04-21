Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases Earnings Results

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $66.23 and a one year high of $92.08. The stock has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of 71.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52.

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,713,875.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,713,645.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $5,769,853.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,073,340.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 320,430 shares of company stock worth $26,913,226. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.59.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

