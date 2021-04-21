Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.07-2.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.9-5.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.08 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.07-2.27 EPS.

Shares of EW opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.37 and a 200 day moving average of $84.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.70, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $66.23 and a 1-year high of $92.08.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.59.

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,713,875.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,713,645.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total transaction of $672,127.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 371,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,899,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 320,430 shares of company stock worth $26,913,226. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.