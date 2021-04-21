Sanders Morris Harris LLC Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,967,000 after buying an additional 5,259,579 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after buying an additional 1,188,386 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after buying an additional 1,158,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $83,788,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.79. The company had a trading volume of 121,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,953,730. The company has a market capitalization of $196.26 billion, a PE ratio of -16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $112.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.47.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.68.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

