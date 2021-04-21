Trust Co. of Vermont Has $255,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $97.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.23. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $66.27 and a 52-week high of $97.28.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

