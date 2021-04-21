David J Yvars Group Sells 50 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

David J Yvars Group lowered its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $274,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 83.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $206.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of -430.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.52. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.77 and a 12-month high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $295.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.26.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 99,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $22,283,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 443,010 shares of company stock valued at $92,893,764 in the last three months. 11.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

