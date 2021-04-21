Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Trims Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN cut its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Markel comprises 2.7% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned approximately 0.06% of Markel worth $9,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Markel during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Markel by 880.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 98 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded up $13.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,210.91. The stock had a trading volume of 99 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,117. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,150.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,050.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $761.06 and a 1 year high of $1,218.88.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MKL shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,161.67.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,199.36, for a total value of $1,799,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,965,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

