Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Sells 2,322 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lessened its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the period. Arcosa makes up about 2.0% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $6,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth $39,465,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $580,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arcosa by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,023,000 after acquiring an additional 268,669 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,551,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,163,000. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACA. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Sidoti downgraded Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arcosa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

NYSE:ACA traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.34. 194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,975. Arcosa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.97.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $458.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.70 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.51%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

