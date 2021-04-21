Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Issues Earnings Results

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.63. The stock had a trading volume of 26,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.93 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.03. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas C. Canfield sold 8,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $381,643.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,594,833.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry West sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 388,114 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,835. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IRDM. Barclays lowered shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BWS Financial cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.