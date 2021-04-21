David J Yvars Group Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

David J Yvars Group increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 947,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $77,692,000 after acquiring an additional 43,732 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 98.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 140,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,487,000 after acquiring an additional 69,669 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $641,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD stock opened at $79.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a market capitalization of $96.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. New Street Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,691,110 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

