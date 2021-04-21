Zacks Investment Research Lowers The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) to Hold

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $34.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.44% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Mosaic for the first quarter have been increasing over the past month. The company is likely to gain from higher demand for fertilizers. Demand for phosphate and potash in North America has been strong in 2020, and the momentum is likely to continue this year. Strong grower economics are driving fertilizer demand globally. The acquisition of Vale Fertilizantes is also expected to deliver significant synergies. The company is also expected to benefit from its cost-reduction initiatives. Its efforts to lower debt are also encouraging. Also, Mosaic has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, Mosaic faces challenges from lower phosphate demand in China and operational issues in the Fertilizantes unit. Further, the company faces headwind from higher raw material costs due to tight supply.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

MOS stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $32.87. 42,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,878,261. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average of $25.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $35.20.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 528.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 624.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

