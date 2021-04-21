Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period.

Shares of SPLV stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,806,204. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $45.83 and a twelve month high of $60.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average of $55.94.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.