Peoples Bank OH Acquires 131 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Peoples Bank OH increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Danaher were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 40.9% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 554,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $119,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $846,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 60.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.33.

Shares of DHR opened at $241.85 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $151.37 and a one year high of $248.86. The company has a market cap of $172.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.60.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

