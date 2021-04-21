iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Peoples Bank OH’s 2nd Largest Position

Peoples Bank OH reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 8.0% of Peoples Bank OH’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,196,000 after acquiring an additional 126,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,834,000 after acquiring an additional 326,151 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $413.81 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $272.92 and a 52-week high of $419.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $399.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

