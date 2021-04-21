North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 889 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Exelon by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Exelon by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.22. The company has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

EXC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.55.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

