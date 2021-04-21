Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Issues Earnings Results

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48, Fidelity Earnings reports. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%.

Shares of Equity Bancshares stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $28.46. The stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,090. The stock has a market cap of $411.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Equity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $29.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.97.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQBK. TheStreet upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In related news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 8,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $236,782.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,807 shares of company stock valued at $392,333. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

