$1.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard posted sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year sales of $8.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.45 billion to $8.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $10.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.50. 132,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,826,767. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.92 and its 200-day moving average is $88.56. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $62.34 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.60%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 860,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,691,000 after buying an additional 97,398 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3,116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,436,000 after buying an additional 280,515 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

