MTM Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $219,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 97,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 53,992 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 9,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 55.3% in the first quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 55,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 19,723 shares during the last quarter.

RSP traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.03. 50,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,781,746. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.68. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $87.00 and a one year high of $147.40.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

