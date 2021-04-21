Brokerages Expect Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.11 Billion

Brokerages predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) will report sales of $10.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Best Buy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.36 billion and the lowest is $9.27 billion. Best Buy reported sales of $8.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Best Buy will report full-year sales of $46.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $44.61 billion to $47.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $47.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.03 billion to $48.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Best Buy.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBY. UBS Group upped their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.05.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 2,568 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $310,188.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,655 shares of company stock worth $4,784,245. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 476.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.87. 4,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,778,681. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.54. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $67.05 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

