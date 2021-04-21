$1.35 Million in Sales Expected for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2021


Equities analysts expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to report sales of $1.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $700,000.00. AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $780,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $37.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 million to $79.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $110.82 million, with estimates ranging from $19.78 million to $187.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 483.99% and a negative return on equity of 103.66%. The company had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,557,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 685,045 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $557,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 110,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 33,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

AVEO traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $6.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,657. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $174.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.40.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

Earnings History and Estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO)

