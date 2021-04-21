Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Shares Gap Down to $25.54

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.54, but opened at $24.73. Continental Resources shares last traded at $25.58, with a volume of 3,865 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.56.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $837.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 200.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 403.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.