NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-2.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.51. NextEra Energy also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.55-2.75 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.83.

NYSE:NEE opened at $80.53 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $55.65 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 73.68%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

