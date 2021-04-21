Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Shares Gap Down to $141.28

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $141.28, but opened at $135.80. Thor Industries shares last traded at $135.80, with a volume of 211 shares changing hands.

THO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 2.42.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

In other news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $619,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,942,261.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,056. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in Thor Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

