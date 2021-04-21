Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ENTG. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.09.

ENTG traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,922. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 57.49 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris has a 1-year low of $46.93 and a 1-year high of $126.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.69 and a 200-day moving average of $97.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.38 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,876. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 100,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total value of $11,843,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,587,061.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 552,995 shares of company stock valued at $66,338,992. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Entegris by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

