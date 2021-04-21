Analysts Anticipate Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.09. Osisko Gold Royalties posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Osisko Gold Royalties.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $49.54 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 72.90%.

OR has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.50 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 48,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 12,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter valued at $740,000. 51.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,323. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $13.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

