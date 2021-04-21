United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Gap Up to $203.84

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $203.84, but opened at $208.33. United Therapeutics shares last traded at $208.58, with a volume of 196 shares trading hands.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.52.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.04 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in United Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

