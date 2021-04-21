XMON Market Capitalization Reaches $2.07 Million (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One XMON coin can now be bought for approximately $1,386.31 or 0.02467716 BTC on major exchanges. XMON has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $3,933.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XMON has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00062168 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.83 or 0.00275603 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $575.02 or 0.01023578 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00024892 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.40 or 0.00662903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,973.42 or 0.99636317 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON’s genesis date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

