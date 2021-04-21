Provident Financial (PROV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 million. On average, analysts expect Provident Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PROV traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.67. The stock had a trading volume of 13,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $124.06 million, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average is $15.47. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

In other news, CEO Craig G. Blunden sold 26,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $438,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce Bennett sold 1,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $28,866.00. Insiders have sold a total of 75,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,391 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PROV. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Provident Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Provident Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

