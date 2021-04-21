GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $38.18. 127,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,094,945. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $102.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $43.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

