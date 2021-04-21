ONE Advisory Partners LLC Has $489,000 Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

ONE Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 12.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises about 0.3% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.25. The stock had a trading volume of 909 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,228. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.62. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.48 and a 52 week high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

