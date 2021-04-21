Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 159 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $100.44. 1,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,620. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.67 and a one year high of $101.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.85.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.