NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Sold by Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lessened its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. NexPoint Residential Trust comprises approximately 2.5% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,290,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,523,000 after acquiring an additional 164,367 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 697,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,518,000 after purchasing an additional 66,878 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 380,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,607 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 320,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,557,000 after acquiring an additional 147,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,915. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $50.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.97.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.3413 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

